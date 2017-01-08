Donald Trump Slams Arnold Schwarzenegger for Low ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Ratings

Donald Trump has lashed out at Arnold Schwarzenegger for failing to match the ratings the president-elect earned while he hosted The Celebrity Apprentice.

The show’s latest season, with Schwarzenegger as host for the first time, premiered on Jan. 2, averaging 4.9 million viewers.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump blasted the actor for the show’s low ratings, saying Schwarzenegger “got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine DJT.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

When The Celebrity Apprentice premiered in 2004, it was a ratings juggernaut, pulling in 18.5 million viewers for its premiere episode. By Trump’s last season as host, however, the numbers had dipped to 6.5 million viewers for the season premiere. Although those numbers were higher than Schwarzenegger’s premiere, they were a considerable dip from the show’s early seasons.

Although Trump is no longer hosting the NBC show, he is still listed an executive producer on the series, although he is not creatively involved in the show.

