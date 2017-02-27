Donald Trump Addresses Oscars Best Picture Screwup

President Donald Trump has officially spoken out about the epic blunder during the Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The former Apprentice star revealed that he believes that the mixup happened on Sunday evening because the host Jimmy Kimmel and the rest of the Hollywood crowd in attendance was too focused on attacking him instead of nailing down the details of the event.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump said while talking with Breitbart. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

While it’s probably unlikely that the cause of the error was directly due to a heavy amount of focus being placed on President Trump, he is right that Jimmy Kimmel and others made many political jokes and comments at his expense.

In case you missed it, the biggest mistake in Oscars history went down on Sunday night when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were announcing the winner of the highly-coveted Best Picture award.

After 79-year-old Beatty opened the envelope to crown the victor, he was visibly perplexed. Beatty proceeded to hand the envelope to Dunaway, and she proclaimed La La Land as the winner.

The cast of the critically acclaimed musical took the stage to claim their trophies for Best Picture. When one of the producers was delivering his acceptance speech, there was a commotion in the background on stage. Host Jimmy Kimmel then took the mic to say that there was a mixup and that Moonlight was the actual winner.

Somehow PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for handling the ballot-counting process, flubbed up the envelopes that were given to Beatty and Dunaway.

PricewaterhouseCoopers issued an apology for the mistake:

“We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

