DJ Khaled Reveals Picture Of New Baby Boy

DJ Khaled has had quite the 2016. He made huge strides in his music career. His Snapchat was called out for being one of the best to follow at the AMA’s. And, most importantly, he welcomed his son into the world. Now, more than a month after his birthday, Khaled has shared photos of his baby boy with the world.
Ashad was born on October 23, 2016, and made his official Instagram debut on his daddy’s account on November 24, 2016 – a Thanksgiving Day gift! Khaled shared quite the adorable series of photos of little Asahd, including a few where he is hanging out with a few famous friends.
All my love ones meet my JOY!! MY HAPPINESS!! MY SON!! MEET MY SON!!!ASAHD KHALED YOUNG ICON!!!!!!!! My son truly showed me what love is what joy is what happiness is !!! ASAHD YOU SHOWED ME WHAT LIFE IS !! I’m so grateful GOD HAS BLESSED ME WIT MY BIGGEST BLESSING!!! ASAHD I GOT US FOREVER !! I LOVE YOU!! ASAHD YOU MY EVERYTHING!! MY LIFE HAS CHANGED ! FOR THE BETTER BECAUSE OF YOU SON!! MY TEARS ARE HAPPINESS , JOY!!!! ASAHD YOU MADE ME EVEN STRONGER !! ASAHD I HAD SUCH A BIG BIG AMAZING BLESSING YEAR!! And came from YOU AND GOD !! I WILL WORK HARD FOR YOU ASAHD I WILL GIVE YOU NOTHING BUT JOY!! I WILL RAISE YOU WIT LOVE JOY!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! NO WORDS CAN EXPLAIN HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU !! TO MY QUEEN THANK YOU FOR BIRTHING MY BIGGEST BLESSING! My SON ASAHD TUCK KHALED!! I LOVE YOU! FAN LUV AND ALL MY FAM IM ABOUT LET GO HUNDRED PICS OF THE YOUNG ICON ASAHD KHALED !!!!! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁🌞👑😀 #WETHEBEST LIOOOOOON!!!!!🦁🌞🔑 BLESS UP!!!!🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🌞🦁
“All my love ones me my JOY!! MY HAPPINESS!! MY SON!! MEET MY SON!! ASAH KHALED YOUNG ICON!!!!!!!” Khaled captioned a photo of Asahd laying in his playpen.
Clearly Khaled is just as excited to share the photos of Ashad as his fans are to finally see them. It’s also pretty clear that, even after a month with him, Khaled is still head-over-heels excited about having Ashad in his life.
“I love you so much,” Khaled says over and over in one video where he is seen kissing Ashad over and over again.
Congratulations again to Khaled and his fiancé! Welcome to the internet, Ashad!
