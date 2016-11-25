DJ Khaled Reveals Picture Of New Baby Boy

DJ Khaled has had quite the 2016. He made huge strides in his music career. His Snapchat was called out for being one of the best to follow at the AMA’s. And, most importantly, he welcomed his son into the world. Now, more than a month after his birthday, Khaled has shared photos of his baby boy with the world.

Ashad was born on October 23, 2016, and made his official Instagram debut on his daddy’s account on November 24, 2016 – a Thanksgiving Day gift! Khaled shared quite the adorable series of photos of little Asahd, including a few where he is hanging out with a few famous friends.

“All my love ones me my JOY!! MY HAPPINESS!! MY SON!! MEET MY SON!! ASAH KHALED YOUNG ICON!!!!!!!” Khaled captioned a photo of Asahd laying in his playpen.

Clearly Khaled is just as excited to share the photos of Ashad as his fans are to finally see them. It’s also pretty clear that, even after a month with him, Khaled is still head-over-heels excited about having Ashad in his life.

“I love you so much,” Khaled says over and over in one video where he is seen kissing Ashad over and over again.

My son ASAHD KHALED !! Wit @nickiminaj !!!!! ICONS HANG WIT ICONS ! ICON ALERT! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁🌞😀 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Nov 24, 2016 at 2:04pm PST

I love you so much !!!!! My son ASAHD KHALED !! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁🌞👑 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Nov 24, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

I love you so much ! So much! ASAHD KHALED 🦁 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Nov 24, 2016 at 8:46pm PST

Congratulations again to Khaled and his fiancé! Welcome to the internet, Ashad!

