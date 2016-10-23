DJ Khaled Is Now Officially a Dad

DJ Khaled and his family just grew by one more. The Snapchat superstar and fiancée Nicole Tuck have welcomed their first child.

Of course Khaled was Snapchatting the entire thing (well, almost everything) so his millions of viewers could feel like they were included.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this year Khaled told Jimmy Kimmel, “I’m going to talk to the doctor and if the doctor says everything is going to run smooth, meaning that we want to make sure that the queen is right and my son is right. If it’s running smooth where I can just do my thing, Imma Snapchat the whole thing.”

FAN LUV Contractions 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁 my son soon come I love you son …. Bless up 🙏🏽 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 22, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple! We can’t wait for more pictures.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.