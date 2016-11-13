Disturbing Facts Have Come Out About Millennials

Millennials and STDs pretty much go hand in hand now.



Reports of STD cases among millennials are up nationwide, with syphilis reports having grown by a stomach-lurching 29 percent. Gonorrhea and chlamydia have also jumped 6.5 percent and 6.2 respectively in the last year alone.

And who are the ones contracting these diseases in such large numbers? Primarily men and women between the ages of 15 and 34.

“It’s certainly been well documented that among adolescents and young adults, those who are sexually active tend to have multiple serial relationships or concurrent relationships. Within the context of unprotected sex, that could amplify the spread of disease,” said Dr. Susan Blank, a deputy commissioner at the city Health Department. “I think what it underscores is whether there is a decrease [in condom use] or not, the fact is that we need to encourage condom use.”

According to Blank, one group of millennials is more at risk than the others.

“The groups that are most affected in New York City and nationally really are young adults, men who have sex with men, and persons of color,” said Blank.

Perhaps even more terrifying than the sharp rise in the transmission of STDs is that these diseases are now becoming more resistant to drugs, making treatment increasingly difficult.

