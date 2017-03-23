Teens Plotted To Kill 14-Year-Old Girl Because Of Her Snapchat Messages

Two-sixteen-year-old boys will face trial after plotting to kill a 14-year-old girl, all because of messages sent over Snapchat.

Deserae Turner had sent one of the alleged attackers a number of messages over text message and Snapchat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the boy told investigators he had became annoyed with the correspondence, and plotted to kill Turner with a friend.

The boys said the murder plot initially started as a joke, but eventually built up to a brutal attack that left Turner (who was publicly identified by family members through a GoFundMe) in critical condition.

UP NEXT: 5 Of The Most Bizarre Crime Cases

The boys allegedly lured Turner to muddy canal in Smithfield, Utah, where they shot her in the back of the head, robbed her and then left her there to die.

When questioned by police in the hospital, Turner had few recollections of the day of the attack, except being in the creek with the two boys.

She was apparently “had a look of shock on her face” when she was told the two, who she had seen as friends, were suspected of the attempted murder.

To further thicken the plot of this nefarious crime, interview footage shown at the preliminary hearing detail that the boys had originally planned to kill Turner days before.

The plan was to slit her throat at the canal a few days before, but the boy told investigators he couldn’t go through with it.

A juvenile judge ruled on Tuesday that the boy who pulled the trigger would stand trial for the attack. The fate of the second boy will be determined on Wednesday at a preliminary hearing, which also expected to move to trial.

The GoFundMe set up to aid in Turner’s recovery has reached $50,000 of it’s $75,000 goal.

To donate towards Turner’s recovery, click here.

MORE:

[h/t People]