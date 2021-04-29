Derek Hough Addresses Rumor Tom Bergeron Could Return to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired as the hosts of Dancing With the Stars in July 2020, but Bergeron recently got fans talking when he recently shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts teasing a new job, prompting some followers to think he might be returning to the ballroom. In an interview with Us Weekly, DWTS judge Derek Hough discussed Bergeron’s new project, whatever it may be.

“I heard he’s been teasing some things and I was like, ‘Excuse me, Tom, we need to talk about what’s going on,’” he said. “I love Tom. I’ll always be a champion of his and support him in anything that he does. He’s always been so, so gracious [and] so kind in the past.”

Last week, Bergeron confirmed that while he will soon be hosting a new project, it won’t be Dancing With the Stars. “I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you,” he said in a Twitter video. “I am returning to hosting — that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you. It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted.”

Bergeron and Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks, who hosted the competition show during Season 29. “She was great,” Huff said of Banks, adding that her “outrageous, crazy and fun looks” were “a lot of fun to see” during filming. “Her walk down [into the ballroom]… I started looking forward to it,” Hough recalled. “I’m like, ‘Alright, what do we got today?’ and [was] never disappointed.”

The professional dancer added that hosting the competition show is “a big role to fill, for sure” and that Banks “did a great job and live TV is extraordinarily difficult. … I think she did a phenomenal job.” It was announced in March that Dancing With the Stars has been renewed for Season 30 with Banks as host and Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as judges.

“We broke a lot of records when it comes to the ratings for this show. And yes, there was change, but the change meant hell of a lot of big ratings,” Banks told Entertainment Tonight after Season 29 wrapped in November. “In the end, this is a business and that’s what matters, making sure that people are coming and that new people are coming.”