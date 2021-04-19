'Dancing With the Stars': Did Tom Bergeron Just Tease a Return?

✖

Is Tom Bergeron heading back to the ballroom? Maybe. The longtime television host took to his Instagram to share a teasing meme that reads, "Just when I thought I was out they pull me back in," with an even more teasing caption to go along with it that reads, "Stay tuned."

Fans will remember Bergeron was unexpectedly told he wouldn't be returning to Dancing with the Stars after he shared the news via social media, only to be replaced by Tyra Banks. While fans did love the extra splash she brought to the show, many felt Bergeron should have kept his job, especially since he was the host for 15 years. After he shared the meme with his followers on Monday, several took notice that his former co-host Erin Andrews commented using the raised hands emoji. Several others took to the comment section themselves to say they would start watching the show again if he came back.

"I will watch DWTS again if you're back," one person said, while someone else echoed, "Please come back to DWTS and bring Erin with you." Several others used emojis to express their excitement and curiosity. DWTS fans will remember that in July 2020, Bergeron took to Twitter to make the announcement — just before ABC could — to tell everyone that he would not be returning to the show that he hosted for over a decade. What was more off-putting about the post was his tone because fans could tell that he was almost as shocked as they were to hear the news, making it seem as if it was a surprise to him.

"Just informed [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me," he tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" While the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were more than welcoming to Banks, they didn't hold back from sharing their thoughts on the release of Bergeron.

While there is no doubt that Banks brought a lot of energy to the dance competition, longtime fans were having a very hard time letting go of the fact that the familiar face they'd grown to love was gone. It's unclear on how the show will move forward, if he will be joining the super model or if they'll collaborate somehow if he were to return.