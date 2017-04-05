‘Alien: Covenant’ Star Demian Bichir Joins ‘Conjuring 2’ Spin-Off ‘The Nun’

Much like how Marvel films have changed the landscape of shared universe super hero films, The Conjuring has changed the game of horror movie spin-offs and sequels. The original 2013 film proved so successful that it spawned a spin-off based on a creepy doll, Annabelle, and a sequel, The Conjuring 2, which hit theaters last year. One demonic presence in that film was so captivating, New Line is moving forward with a spin-off upon which it will be based, The Nun. The studio has confirmed that Demian Bichir has joined that film’s cast.

Details on the plot to be featured in The Nun are very slim, but The Conjuring creator James Wan will be producing as well as co-writing. Joining him in writing duties will be Gary Dauberman.

It has been previously announced that Corin Hardy will be directing The Nun, who has previously directed the Irish creature feature The Hallow.

Bichir was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for his performance in A Better Life, as well as starred in the critically-acclaimed Quentin Tarantino film The Hateful Eight. You can see Bichir in Alien: Covenant on May 19.

The Nun is slated to hit theaters on July 13, 2018, which is coincidentally a Friday the 13th.

If you can’t get enough of the Conjuring Cinematic Universe, you can check out the sequel to the first spin-off, Annabelle: Creation, on August 11.

