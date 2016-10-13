Demi Lovato Is Becoming An MMA Fighter, First Fight Hopefully Coming Soon

Well, it looks like the talented musician Demi Lovato is taking her other talent of fighting to the octagon to become an MMA fighter.

According to MTV, the singer has been training for the past couple months and is ready for a real fight soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ Sports also reports that Lovato is a talented “lioness” that dishes out serious bruises and is ready to get in the ring immediately. They recently caught up with Lovato’s trainer Jay Glazer who had nothing but good things to say about the singer turned fighter:

She has the mind set. I wish I could bottle up her mind set and sell it to all the guys in the UFC. … She’s a bad little lioness. Don’t mess with her.

And her moves definitely look like those of a lioness…

👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 kickin @jayglazer’s ass at my oasis @unbreakableperformance #elbowlife A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 27, 2016 at 2:08pm PDT

As for a date for a fight? There isn’t one yet. But we are excited to see her get in the ring as soon as possible.

[H/T MTV]