Demi Lovato Gets Photobombed By An Elephant

Demi Lovato has been hanging out on the wild side. The pop star has been spending her time with a few wild animals that seem to be big fans of hilarious selfies.

The 24-year-old singer recently took a trip to Kenya, where she spent a bit of her time hanging out with a few baby elephants. The singer’s Instagram featured two particularly adorable photos of her new friend. The first is of the singing chilling between two babies, one of which looks like he just wants a few cuddles.

Kenya!!! A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

Her second photo from her excursion is proof that elephants have a bit of a sense of humor. When Lovato went to take a selfie, the elephant tried to get in on the action.

Caption this. Wait actually… don’t. 😂 🐘🐘🐘🐘 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

“Caption this,” Lovato captioned the photo. “Wait actually… don’t.”

It’s hard to tell if the elephant was trying to snag Lovato’s sunglasses, or just trying to photobomb the singer. For all we know, a trunk in the face is the elephant version of bunny ears.

This is actually Lovato’s second trip to Kenya. The former Disney Channel star went to Africa back in 2013 as part of a volunteer trip. She soon became a celebrity ambassador for the Free the Children organization.

“There’s something about just being here that you can’t describe,” Lovato said about her previous trip. “I really feel like this has made a huge impact on my life.”

This trip starts off what Lovato was deeming her “year off.” Perhaps instead of spending her time making music and touring, she will continue to pursue her passion for philanthropy.

