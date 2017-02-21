David Cassidy Reveals He Is Battling With Dementia

Star of The Partridge Family David Cassidy made headlines over the weekend when one of his concerts ended with him forgetting words, slurring lyrics, barely playing guitar, and even stumbling over. The immediate reaction to the event from his fans was that he was too drunk, but tragically, the real reason is much more devastating for the musician and his career.

Considering his history of battling addiction and his stint in rehab last year, it was no surprise that initial reports of the concert were that he was on some sort of substance. However, Cassidy revealed that he is battling with dementia, a disease which both his mother and grandfather also suffered through.

When speaking with PEOPLE, Cassidy said, “‘I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

He went on to detail his experiences dealing with his mother’s dementia, revealing, “In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room…I feared I would end up that way.”

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” Cassidy added. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Fans immediately knew there was something wrong with the singer, as he would begin to address them and end up rambling something incoherent. At one point, he said, “This is hard for me to say very, very, difficult for me to say as much as I really do, do, do love it…Hello Los Angeles, how are you baby?”

At another point in the show, he explained, “I love being able to come back to the place, despite the fact I wasn’t born here, for the most part this is my home and this is where I became television star, a rock and roll star.”

Now that Cassidy has confronted his fears about admitting his condition, this could lead to a road of treatment that we hope he gets.

