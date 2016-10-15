David Arquette And Wife Christina Expecting Their Second Child Together

David Arquette is about to be a dad again!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 45-year-old actor and his wife Christina Arquette announced on Wednesday that the couple is expecting their second child together, a baby boy. The two are also proud parents to 2-year-old son Charlie West.

Arquette also has 12-year-old daughter Coco with ex-wife Courteney Cox.

Arquette posted a sweet video of Charlie kissing his wife’s sonogram photo on Instagram while saying, “Hi, baby.”

“So incredibly blessed and honored that my wife @christinaarquette is pregnant with a baby boy! Thank you Christina and humbled gratitude to G-D for this tremendous gift! Charlie and Coco are so excited and I am over the moon!”

The couple has been married since last April.

