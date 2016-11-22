Dave Chappelle Comedy Specials Coming To Netflix

Netflix made an exciting announcement on Monday that the company is going to be dropping three new comedy specials from standup veteran Dave Chappelle.

The US Netflix account shared via Twitter: “News: 3 new Dave Chappelle comedy specials, coming soon.”

News: 3 new Dave Chappelle comedy specials, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/OzrDukBPk6 — Netflix US (@netflix) November 21, 2016

No word yet on how much Dave Chappelle got paid to do the standup performances, but we are guessing it is a staggering amount given how much Netflix plans on spending in 2017.

Dave Chappelle has been busy in the past few weeks. Most recently, the Half Baked actor hosted Saturday Night Live. One of the most memorable skits from the show was a spoof of The Walking Dead, in which Chappelle portrayed the baseball bat-wielding villain Negan.

While being known mostly as a stand-up comedian, Chappelle skyrocketed into stardom when he starred in his own Comedy Central sketch series called Chappelle’s Show that ran from 2003 to 2006.

In his acting debut, Dave Chappelle appeared in the 1993 spoof movie Robin Hood: Men In Tights. Three years later, Chappelle appeared on Eddie Murphy’s 1996 comedy classic The Nutty Professor.

Dave Chappelle’s most recent film appearance was in Spike Lee’s 2015 flick Chi-Raq, which was a modern day adaptation of the ancient Greek play Lysistrata by Aristophanes set amongst the backdrop of gang violence in Chicago.

Chappelle isn’t the only comedian to ink new deals with the streaming service giant. Most recently, Netflix announced that Chris Rock will be getting two standup specials, and the company is going to pay him a fortune to do it.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos commented on the deal with the Grown Ups 2 actor. “Chris Rock is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty. There is no one like him, and Netflix offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent.”

