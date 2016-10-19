Danielle Harris Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Halloween star Danielle Harris is pregnant!

Harris and her husband David Gross are expecting their first child and have announced they are having a boy, her rep told PEOPLE.

“After three years of fighting for the family I so desperately wanted to start, I’m proud to finally be able to say I’m gonna be a mom to a baby boy … thanks to the painstaking miracle of IVF,” Harris, 39, tells PEOPLE.

The iconic scream queen became engaged to Gross in 2013 and they married in January 2014.

Congratulations to the expecting couple!

