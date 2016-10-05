‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Are Engaged!

She said yes! Congratulations to our pros Emma and Sasha! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0dgGxmg1Lc — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 5, 2016

Love is definitely in the air tonight on Dancing with the Stars!

DWTS pro Sasha Farber had a special surprise for his girlfriend of five years, fellow DWTS pro, Emma Slater. He asked her one of the biggest questions of her life.

On Tuesday night’s Dancing with the Stars live elimination show, Sasha Farber took over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron for a few minutes.

Farber then proceeded to say to Slater, “Baby I’ve wanted to do this for so long. I love you so much.”

He got down on one knee and asked her to marry her and of course she said YES!

We doubt there was a dry eye in the room after the beautiful proposal. Bruno couldn’t stop crying! So cute!

The rest of the cast ran down to congratulate them on the exciting news.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We know their wedding will be filled with a bunch a dancing that’s for sure.

First picture of the ring! #Emsha is our everything goals right now. 😭😍😘💍 #DWTS A photo posted by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Oct 4, 2016 at 5:32pm PDT

Originally published on Womanista.com.