Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Could Be Facing Serious Jail Time For Fraud

Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms could potentially be facing time behind bars for allegedly committing fraud. The reality star insists that she only hid more than $800k because she became famous too fast.

Miller’s lawyers submitted a sentencing memorandum in court on Tuesday requesting that she not be required to serve jail time.

“Ms. Miller respectfully requests that the Court impose a non-custodial sentence after considering her acceptance of responsibility and the nature and characteristics of her conduct and her life,” the memorandum read. “She presently finds herself standing before this Court having admitted to crimes that served almost no purpose but, fortunately, caused no harm.”

The Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney’s office also offered a statement. “It is apparent that Miller is not easily deterred by threat of criminal prosecution, even standing before a federal judge,” the feds wrote. “A guideline sentence is a sufficient but not greater than necessary sentence in this case.”

The prosecutors also cited an email exchange between Miller and her accountant that dated back to February 15, 2013. The Dance Moms host was responding to the fact that Judge Thomas Agresti demanded that she repay her creditors quickly at the time.

“Oh god I miss u,” the email read. “The judge was a d*ck! He hates me…I’m paying Everyone I owe 100% back in one big check! Who does that! Nobody in bankruptcy! But he won’t just say look I hate you and I don’t want to see u again pay everybody and go! Now my Pgh atty are making Collins ave and the entertainment attorney jump through hoops!”

The prosecutors laid out exactly what Miller allegedly did wrong over the course of her bankruptcy proceedings.

“Miller committed multiple offenses for which she accepted responsibility in the context of the bankruptcy,” the prosecutors wrote. “She both schemed to defraud the court, conceal assets, and falsify bankruptcy schedules while under oath.”

In contrast to the prosecutor’s stance on the issue, Miller’s lawyers explain that she is the real victim in this entire situation.

“In addition to the consequences she is facing through this sentencing, Ms. Miller has suffered the consequence of a very public humiliation through obsessive media attention to these proceedings,” the lawyers said. “However, in the aftermath of her indictment, Ms. Miller has surrounded herself with professionals, including legal counsel, accountants, and other specialists to ensure that she will not recreate the circumstances that led to this sentencing. Ms. Miller is prepared to serve her sentence, put this episode behind her, and move forward with a law-abiding future.”

If convicted, Miller faces up to a maximum of five years in prison as well as total fines of more than $5 million, according to Deadline.

Do you think Abby Lee Miller will be going to prison?

