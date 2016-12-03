Popculture

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wins Most Popular Driver, Reveals Wedding Date

Locking in an amazing 14th consecutive year win, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver.

He missed half of the 2016 Premier Series season due to concussion-like symptoms, but at Friday night’s Sprint Cup Series Awards banquet at the Wynn Las Vegas, he accepted the prestigious award.

Earnhardt also dropped some pretty huge news, as fiancée Amy Reimann announced the couple are tying the knot on New Year’s Eve.

Notice below Earnhardt Jr. refers to his fiancée’s announcement as “spilling the beans.”

Earnhardt Jr. humbly accepted his award and talked about the tough year both he and his team have had, and that the NASCAR fans are what got them through it.

We couldn’t be more excited for Earnhardt Jr. and his fiancée and hope that they have an amazing wedding!

