Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Goes Head To Head With Tomi Lahren

Daily Show host Trevor Noah brought on highly-controversial Internet sensation and TheBlaze host Tomi Lahren in order to discuss politics, and the conversation was seriously intense but respectful at the same time. The two have drastically different views on pretty much everything so there was plenty to talk about during the almost half-hour long conversation.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

At the beginning of the interview, Noah asked why Lahren always seemed so angry in her viral videos talking about issues.

“I’m actually not that angry,” Lahren said. “It’s just that there are things that need to be said and a lot of people are afraid to say ’em.”

“You can’t say you’re not angry,” Noah said in response. “This is what you’re known for. It’s a strange thing to say, ‘I’m not angry’ but that’s like Ellen saying, ‘I don’t like dancing.’ Yeah, you do, Ellen, you do. You are angry, about everything, it seems.”

Noah challenged the 24-year-old on a handful of hot topic issues such as her opinions on Donald Trump, the KKK, the Black Lives Matter movement, and even NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Despite their differences over a slew of issues, both Tomi and Trevor took to Twitter to share their appreciation for how the interview was conducted.

I had a great time with @Trevornoah on @TheDailyShow and I respect our obvious differences but common goals. https://t.co/yyAs4ipx2Y — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 1, 2016

Thank you for being my guest Tomi. Our goal should be to destroy these “bubbles” not each other. You’re always welcome on my show. https://t.co/AairL3cdAy — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) December 1, 2016

Many viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the interview. Audience members appreciated how the two did not get angry with one another, but were able to stay calm and carry on a conversation.

Best part about this is they didn’t yell or over talk each other just a great conversation. https://t.co/1TX2dGN0YR — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) December 1, 2016

I don’t agree w/ @TomiLahren on anything, but this was impressive. It’s not easy to walk into “the lion’s den.” #TDS https://t.co/2y26IL35Re — T. J. Clark (@TheTEEDGE) December 1, 2016

The interview lasted for 26 minutes, but only six minutes were aired on television. Check out the full interview with Tomi Lahren above.

