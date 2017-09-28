Cuba Gooding Sr., 70s Singer and Father of Cuba Gooding Jr. Dies at 72

Popular soul singer and father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr., Cuba Gooding Sr. has died at 72, Variety reports.

According to TMZ’s report, Gooding Sr. was found slumped over in his silver Jaguar on a street in Woodland Hills, California. The fire department was called to the scene and attempted CPR but could not resuscitate him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department would not confirm Gooding Sr.’s identity but confirmed to Variety that they responded to a call at that time and declared an adult male deceased at the scene.

Gooding Sr. was famous for being the lead singer of the band The Main Ingredient. One of their biggest hits was “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

This story is developing…

[H/T / Getty / Stephen Lovekin / Staff]

This article originally appeared on Womanista.

More News: