Crocodile Attacks Woman In The Middle Of A Selfie Attempt

46-year-old Benetulier Lesuffleur is currently in the hospital after an attempt to take a photo of herself with a massive crocodile resulted in the crocodile biting her leg.

The incident occurred in Kho Yai National Park in central Thailand when Lesuffleur saw the massive reptile in a nearby pond. National park chief Kanchit Srinoppawan reports that Lesuffleur and her husband ignored all warning signs and ventured off the trail in hopes of snapping a picture with the beast. Sadly, the tourist tripped while approaching the animal and when she landed, it bit her on the leg.

Lesuffleur was rescued from the scene and quickly bandaged up before being taken to a hospital. Although she might not have gotten the picture she wanted, Lesuffleur clearly won’t ever forget this trip and will hopefully never forget that national parks have warning signs for good reason and they shouldn’t be ignored just for a photo.

