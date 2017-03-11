Criss Angel Rushed To Emergency Room After Straight Jacket Trick Goes Wrong

Many illusionists refer to acts in their performance as “death-defying” despite the audience feeling like a certain level of safety must be involved with a trained professional. Late Friday night, both the audience and Criss Angel himself learned not to take death-defying performances for granted, as his performance had to be canceled ten minutes in when the performer couldn’t free himself from a straight jacket.

The act involved Angel restrained in a straight jacket and dangling from the ceiling over the stage, but when the performer struggled to get free, the curtain closed and the audience had to leave the theater. TMZ reports that Angel appeared unconscious while the audience was exiting the theater.

Criss was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center’s but reportedly walked out of the facility prior to 10:00 PM looking no worse for wear.

Angel, whose real name is Christopher Sarantakos, made a name for himself in the mid-’00s thanks to his TV show Mindfreak, which showed him demonstrating his incredible illusionists he honed during his live stage show of the same name. Possibly rivaling only David Blaine, Angel became one of the most well-known illusionists in the world, thanks to his clothing choices and mesmerizing style of speaking.

There’s been no comment from either the Luxor, where the event took place, or Angel’s representatives about what went wrong last night. Hopefully they work out the issues and Angel can perform the routine again.

