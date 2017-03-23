Criminal Minds Not Included In CBS Renewal Announcement

Criminal Minds has enjoyed a healthy 12-season run on CBS, and has become a mainstay for the network. Despite pulling in solid ratings each and every week, the show may be in a little bit of danger after this morning’s announcement.

It’s time for networks to start announcing which show’s will be renewed, and CBS started the day by revealing 16 shows had been picked up for renewal. Some of those renewals came as surprises, especially when some major heavy-hitters didn’t make the list.

If you can believe it, Criminal Minds was not listed as one of those 16 programs. The show missed the list along with Elementary, 2 Broke Girls, Amazing Race, and others.

Just because Criminal Minds didn’t get renewed today, doesn’t mean that the show will be cancelled. The show has missed the early renewal window most seasons, as negotiations are always a bit of a hastle. In addition to the network having to cut deals with ABC, many of the actors have to work on new contracts.

The show will most likely return for a 13th season, but fans will be on edge until the official announcement is made.

The 16 shows that CBS chose to renew this morning are as follows, Life In Pieces, Mom, Kevin Can Wait, Man With A Plan, Superior Donuts, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, Scorpion, Madam Secretary, Bull, MacGyver, Survivor, 60 Minutes, and 48 Hours. Both The Big Bang Theory and NCIS had been previously renewed.

Be sure to tune in to the season 12 finale of Criminal Minds this season, as Shemar Moore is set to return for the episode.

Source: Deadline