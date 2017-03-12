Courtney Stodden Shares Super Skimpy Nighty Pic With Followers

The name “Courtney Stodden” and the word “modest” don’t often go together, as the celebrity has often flaunted her physique in various manners of undress. Whether she was wearing skimpy outfits in public or releasing her own sex tape, Stodden has embraced what draws in so many fans. With the 22-year-old recently ending her marriage, she has even more reason to show off her body, much like she did with this incredibly short piece of lingerie on Instagram.

Rockstar #picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Stodden’s relationship with 56-year-old Doug Hutchison has always been mired in controversy for a variety of reasons. With Hutchison being more than 40 years her senior, that’s often more than enough for a relationship to earn its fair share of crooked glances. What really made this relationship questionable is that the two met when Stodden was only a teenager and they were married when she was only 16. In fact, Stodden’s mother had to give permission for the wedding to take place, as she wasn’t legally an adult.

Possibly because she was so young or possibly due to other complications in their marriage, Stodden and Hutchison took a brief hiatus in 2013 to allow Courtney to date other men. Despite this freedom, she still felt like Doug was the one for her and their romance continued.

Another bump in the road came in 2016 when Stodden tragically suffered a miscarriage, only making their relationship together more stressful. After the on-again-off-again rumors having circulated for a long time, the couple is definitively done.

“Technically we’ve been split for maybe two and a half, three months now,” Stodden said recently. “So, it’s really recent, and the emotions are still really raw.”

#picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:41am PST

With no husband to hold her back, Stodden has upped her Instagram selfie game and pushed the boundaries on what the social media platform will accept. From incredibly short dresses, massive amounts of cleavage, in skintight outfits, Stodden doesn’t appear to be letting the divorce affect her mood or her body.

