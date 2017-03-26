Courtney Stodden Wears Tiny Top With Immense Cleavage

Courtney Stodden began causing controversy at the age of 16, long before most people ever figure out what they want to be when they grow up. The model fell in love with her acting teacher and got married to him while she was still technically a minor, with her mother’s permission. Stodden continues to turn heads but doesn’t always do it with controversial behavior. Rather, Stodden sometimes prefers to turn heads with plunging necklines, as she did recently on Instagram.

Real hair since shaving it off #untouched #nofilter A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The 22-year-old showed off how long her hair has grown since presumably ditching hair appliances on her scalp. If you didn’t notice the progress her hair has made, you’re not alone, as the photo much more prominently features a skimpy top with huge amounts of cleavage right in the photo’s focal point.

Stodden has had her fair share of stress recently as her and her husband, Doug Hutchison, have decided to end their marriage.As if getting married at 16 wasn’t controversial enough, it was to a man more than 30 years her senior. The couple’s relationship has practically been broadcast to the public since it began, considering Hutchison was her acting coach before he was a love interest.

Hutchison and Stodden’s relationship hasn’t always been a fairy tale, as they briefly separated in 2013 so Stodden could date other men. When she found those relationships unfulfilling, the couple reunited. It seems as though they’ve realized they need to part ways for good, having announced their separation earlier this year.

