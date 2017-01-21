Cookie Dough Kit Kats Exist, And We Need One ASAP

We love a good candy collaboration as much as the next person, but this one has us all kinds of hungry.

In the best news we’ve heard all day, Kit Kat has a candy bar filled with cookie dough, and it looks amazing. The bar retains the Kit Kat’s classic chocolate coating, but is filled with completely edible cookie dough, food blog The Impulsive Buy shares.

Appropriately given the subtitle Chunky, one look at these bars has our mouths watering. The pairing of chocolate and cookie dough is a classic one, and this bar has the perfect ratio of each ingredient.

I found one!!! Post run cookie dough kit kit chunky 😍😍 A photo posted by Caz (@andrahestia) on Oct 16, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

Unfortunately, however, the bars are currently only available in Canada. But if you’re willing to splurge, one can be yours for a cool $25, thanks to Amazon. According to Thrillist, the candy has been so popular in Europe that Nestle has had a tough time keeping it in stock, and we can definitely understand why.

Hopefully these small delights will soon be available in the states, but until then, we’ll be weighing whether it’s worth it to spend that much on a candy bar.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com