Conspiracy Fans Think Elvis Is Still Alive And Visited Graceland On His 82nd Birthday

Since passing away in 1977, conspiracy theorists have claimed that Elvis Presley faked his own death in order to escape the grips of fame. A mysterious photo that surfaced last week has given life to the skeptics’ theories as they now claim that the late singer made an appearance at his old house, Graceland, on his 82nd birthday.

The images in question show a large man with white hair and a white beard standing in the back of the crowd during the cake-cutting ceremony last Sunday. The event took place on the front lawn of Elvis’ house in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Daily Mail.

The photo was shared on the Facebook page, Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive, and the fans went absolutely nuts. Some were convinced that the man in the picture looks exactly like what the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer would look like as an elderly man.

“I did notice that man at a few points during the video and wondered if it was him,” one fan wrote on the page.

Another wrote: “I thought, he’s hiding in plain sight again. The people next to him probably have no idea.”

“Must be our Elvis,” a fan wrote. “The bodyguards are so obvious. Wish I was there so much. I would have noticed him.”

While many were of the opinion that the bearded man was actually the King, others weren’t convinced. There were some that even stated that the man was Jesse Garon Presley, the twin who was stillborn 30 minutes prior to Elvis’ birth.

The photos were posted with the caption: “HERE IS A PICTURE OF THE BEARDED MAN AT THE ‘2017 BIRTHDAY PROCLAMATION’! NOTICE THE SECURITY GUARDS ON THE LEFT IN DARK SUITS GUARDING HIM!”

Elvis passed away from a heart attack at the age of 42 on August 16, 1977. The iconic musician’s body was found in the bathroom at Graceland. While there is no official confirmation, some believe that the heart attack was brought on by a drug overdose.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Elvis Presley may still be alive or do you think the entire idea is a hoax?

[H/T Daily Mail]