Conor McGregor Graphically Speaks Out About Khloe Kardashian, Again

Conor McGregor has spoken out once more about Khloe Kardashian and her… assets. According to TMZ, he loves Kardashian’s “big fat ass.” Sounds about right coming from the UFC fighter.

He also thinks Floyd Mayweather chickened out during a recent trip to Las Vegas, TMZ reports.

The UFC superstar was spotted leaving Mastros Steakhouse in Beverly Hills last night where he told TMZ the comments he made about Khloe’s rear-end in a recent GQ interview were meant to be complimentary.

He claims the magazine “wrote it like it was a bad thing!”

McGregor then moved right on to Floyd Mayweather saying he is “a bitch and he’s petrified.”

Conor insinuates that he tried to meet with Floyd this week in Vegas, but “[Floyd] didn’t show his face.”

“I touched down in Las Vegas and he retired twice.”

The good news is that Mayweather now knows where McGregor is and where to find him. We smell an epic fight…

