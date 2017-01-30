Cole Is Dressed Like Marty McFly In New 12 Monkeys Season 3 Image

No premier date’s been set for the return of Syfy series 12 Monkeys, but producers have dropped a tantalizing tease that will see the time-traveling series jump back a bit earlier.

EW revealed a new photo from the third season which shows Cole, Jennifer, Cassie, and Deacon all head back to the 80s, including series stare Aaron Stanford looking like Marty McFly while Todd Stashwick appears to be the missing third brother from Twins.

The outlet states it will be a “comedy romp” when they go back even further to the past, and that the episode will be a heist orchestrated by Emily Hampshire’s character, Jennifer Goines.

It also reveals Amanda Schull’s character Cassandra Railly will reunite with the crew in time for the mid-season nostalgia romp.

“This show has one of those rare casts that can have you laughing your ass off in one moment, and batting away tears the next,” said 12 Monkeys executive producer Terry Matalas. “I’m really proud of this one.”

To make the Back To The Future reference even more apt, Christopher Lloyd is joining the show in a guest-starring role—just don’t expect him to say “Great Scott!”

In season three, Cole (Aaron Stanford) and Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull) embark on a desperate search across time to find the man responsible for the apocalypse, a time traveler who calls himself the Witness. Killing the Witness will mean saving the world. But the journey will come at tremendous personal stakes for both Cole and Railly and will call into question new alliances, old bonds, and the virtue of the mission itself.

From Universal Cable Productions, 12 Monkeys is co-created by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett (Nikita) and is based on the 1995 Oscar nominated and Golden Globe-winningfilm of the same name. Matalas serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Charles Roven (The Dark Knight trilogy, Suicide Squad) who produced the original film, and Richard Suckle (Suicide Squad, American Hustle) also serve as executive producers.

The 10-episode third season of 12 Monkeys will debut later in 2017.

