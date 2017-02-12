Coco Reveals New Scorching Stage Pics On Instagram

Coco Austin has built a massive career for herself as a model, actress, and wife of musician Ice-T, amassing close to three million followers on Instagram. The celebrity recently took to social media show off how good of a job she does as both a model and as Ice-T’s wife.

Here’s another stage shot in Amsterdam with my sister on a Summer tour w/ Ice’s rock band, Bodycount. I was 4 months preggers during this time A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:17am PST

In addition to being one of the most prominent rappers of the early ’90s and star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ice-T also has a successful heavy metal band called “Bodycount.” The band toured the world and played massive sold out shows, allowing Coco to explore many countries with her husband.

The photo above shows the familial similarities that run in Coco’s family, as she’s seen pictured with her sister. Making the photo itself even more unbelievable is that in the photo’s caption, Coco revealed that she was four months pregnant when the picture was taken. Granted, the way she’s crouching conceals most of her stomach, but she still has a relatively slender physique, something any woman who’s been pregnant could tell you is still a challenge.

Which of Ice-T’s projects is your favorite? His solo career, his work with Bodycount, or his acting in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit? Let us know in the comments!

