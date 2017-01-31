Coco Reveals A Triple-Stack Yoga Picture Which Baffles The Mind

Coco Austin shared a crazy photo on social media this past weekend that showed off her mad yoga skills. The 37-year-old TV personality was holding her baby girl, Chanel, in the air while a woman below her was holding the both of them up with her hands and legs.

She captioned the photo: “Behind the scenes, Mommy and me yoga class.. Thx to my sis who teaches awesome classes @angelbabynaz Matching outfits by – @fedeswimwear (Follow my sisters new yoga account @kristyaustinyoga).”

After sharing this insane pic on Instagram, Coco’s post racked up more than 44k likes and received hundreds of comments.

Much like in many of her photos, Coco and her adorable 13-month-old daughter were twinning in the same exact outfits. The two were donning purple yoga pants, matching sports bra tops, and headbands with a bow.

Last week, Coco and her family were on vacation. While enjoying some time at the beach in Miami, the Ice & Coco star shared a slew of bikini pics that put her famously curvy figure on full display.

One day Coco and Chanel spent the day on a luxurious yacht.

She captioned the pic: “My family vacation continues…day on a yacht is not too shabby…Chanel is not sure about this wind though Matching swimsuits by – @sugardolz.”

Coco posted the another photo from their beach resort with the caption: “I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place…Chanel loves to way hi.”She clearly meant that her daughter loves to “wave hi” and not “way hi.”

