Coco Posts Old Picture That Gives Us Quite The Side View

Coco Austin’s latest Instagram snap shows off some serious sideboob. The Ice & Coco star took to social media on Tuesday to share an old photo that flaunts her famously curvy figure.

The 37-year-old captioned the snap: “Very cool…I love old photos I haven’t seen before.. Chanel was 6 months here.. She has changed so much.. This pic is artsy but glam at the same time…”

The photo shows the blond bombshell lying on a plush red chair with her adorable daughter Chanel Nicole sitting on her chest. The TV personality is wearing a nude-colored dress that hugs her derriere and puts her busty build on full display. She completed her glamorous look with a pair of high heels that matched her gorgeous gown.

Coco’s pic set Instagram ablaze shortly after posting as the sexy snap racked up almost 40k likes and received hundreds of comments.

This definitely isn’t the first time this week that Coco has posted smoking hot snaps on Instagram this week. On Monday, the wife of Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T treated her followers to a look at her modeling the items from her lingerie line called Licious.

The nearly NSFW snap shows the mother-of-one rocking a see-through mesh one-piece that leaves nothing to the imagination. Coco’s long blond tresses flow down her shoulder as she strikes a seductive pose putting her finger in her mouth.

“If u guys didn’t know I have a lingerie line called Licious…After the success of the 1st collection. Brand new items are now up on Amazon.. (Search Keyword CocoLicious),” she captioned the pic.

