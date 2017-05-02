Coco Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Tiny Tube Top

Coco is an icon of style, no matter what situation or what outfit she wears, which, of course, includes what she chooses to wear while dining out in the Freedom Tower. Once glance at her Instagram post of the event, however, shows that her top is clinging on for dear life as it appears as though a violent sneeze could be enough to burst out of the top completely.

Made it to the top of the Freedom Tower 102 Floors up! Also ate at One Dine Resturant. (@oneworldnyc) Thanks @statusluxurygroup and @nickchampagne for arranging the experience 🥂 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on May 1, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Coco’s almost 3 million Instagram followers seemed to enjoy the risk the model took with the outfit, earning thousands upon thousands of likes.

Standing behind Coco in the photo is husband Ice-T, who had a smile plastered across his face. Clearly, Coco had impressed her husband with the ensemble, who is probably the one she most appreciates outfit approval from.

In addition to the variety of outfits she displays across social media, Coco has earned a large following on various platforms thanks to the reality show she starred in with her husband, Ice Loves Coco. For as much as fans enjoy seeing her impressive physique, they also love seeing the endearing photos of her family life, especially since the show is no longer on the air.

Ice-T revealed the reason for no longer continuing the popular series was because the two were planning on developing a talk show in which they would both star.

The talk show has yet to come to fruition, but according to comments she made to Hollywood Life, Coco and her family will be back on TV soon with an all-new project.

“Women need to talk, women need to open up and have the conversation, and I’m here for it and there for them,” Coco explained to the outlet. “It has to do with a mommy show, about women, taboo subjects, and all that good stuff!”

Ice-T and Coco have been married for 15 years and share 15-month-old Chanel Nicole. Audiences first fell in love with the family on the reality series Hip-Hop Wives, which resulted in Coco and Ice-T getting their own show.

