Coco Dynamites Instagram With New Lingerie Line Pics

Coco Austin has set Instagram ablaze with her smoking hot photos from the next season of her lingerie line. The 37-year-old took to social media this past weekend to show off sexy new items that will make your jaw drop to the floor.

The Ice & Coco star captioned the first photo: “If u guys didn’t know I have a lingerie line called Licious…After the success of the 1st collection. Brand new items are now up on Amazon…(Search Keyword CocoLicious).”

The images show the blond bombshell donning a see-through mesh one-piece that has a revealing cleavage window that accentuates her busty build. The eye-catching red outfit paired with the matching red lipstick flaunts Coco’s stunning good looks as she strikes a seductive pose for the camera.

Austin’s followers totally lost their minds after she shared the steamy pic and showered the post with more than 25k likes. Hundreds of her loyal fans also took to the comments section to express how incredible Coco’s new lingerie line looks, especially on her.

Shortly after posting the first pic on Instagram, the mother of one shared another photo of the same lingerie item. The second snap showed off the outfit’s thong bottom that put Coco’s curvy derriere on full display.

The wife of Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T shared the second pic with the caption: “It doesn’t have to be Valentines to wear red…..I love the new mesh Licious bodysuits (Link in bio or search CocoLicious on Amazon).”

Much like the first photo, Coco’s Instagram followers poured out over 20k likes on the sizzling post.

When Coco is sharing looks from her new lingerie line, she frequently posts photos of her adorable baby girl Chanel Nicole. In fact, Chanel recently did her first fashion show ever and it was the cutest thing ever. Check out the pics here.

What do you think about Coco’s new lingerie line?

