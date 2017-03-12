Coco Austin Has Legs For Days On Snapchat

Coco Austin hopped on Snapchat yesterday to give all her followers a look around her amazing walk-in closet, plus she showed off those incredibly gorgeous legs of hers, and it’s one of the best reasons to be grateful for Snapchat.
In one photo captioned with “Behind the scenes of Shoeholics Magazine….” Coco sits in huge, red chair that’s shaped like a stiletto heel, showing off a pair of leopard print stilettos that match the tight-fitting leopard dress she’s wearing. One foot stays firmly planted on the ground, and the other Coco holds straight up in the air, giving a peek at those fit, sexy legs of hers.
For the other photos that she shared Coco did a costume change. The 37-year-old blonde bombshell kicked back, posing alluringly on a dresser below a beautiful chandelier, wearing a low-cut, black dress, which showed off her quite a bit of cleavage, and a pair of gold stilettos.
In the background behind the busty model/reality star, you can see her massive wardrobe, which includes shelves full of sunglasses and designer handbags.
Probably the most notable takeaway here is that Coco has enough room in her closet for a chair, a very large dresser, and a chandelier, and still has rows upon rows of shoes and accessories. With legs like those, though, she’s clearly earned it.
