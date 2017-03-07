Coco Becomes No. 1 At The Booty Party With New Pic

Coco Austin’s latest booty pic might be her sexiest ever. The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the stunning pic.

When sometimes your feeling that side profile shot.LOL It was nice visiting the Poconos. I think I personally meet everybody in the club at Mount Airy and they were so very nice A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:51am PST

The racy image shows Coco striking a seductive pose while rocking a skintight dress that accentuates her curvy derriere. The dazzling dress was an ocean blue with hints of yellow and green.

The fabric on the side of the dress was partially see-through all the way up to Coco’s hips. She completed the look with a pair of matching heels that flaunt her toned pins.

The mother-of-one pulled her signature blond locks up into a high ponytail and sported a glammed out makeup touch. Coco completed her look with a pair of massive diamond hoop earrings.

The 37-year-old captioned the snap: “When sometimes your feeling that side profile shot. LOL. It was nice visiting the Poconos. I think I personally meet everybody in the club at Mount Airy and they were so very nice.”

The eye-catching photo was an instant hit with Coco’s followers as it racked up more than 41k likes, and received hundreds of comments.

This isn’t the first time that the Ice & Coco star has posted revealing images on social media this week. Over the weekend, Coco showed off a daring barely-there number from her lingerie collection.

In the photo, Coco is rocking a bright yellow lingerie ensemble that showcases her busty build. The matching bottoms come with a thin chain waistband.

“I’m highlighting a different item from my lingerie line every week. Everybody needs a tiny yellow bra & thong set. Right? (Just search CocoLicious Lingerie on Amazon or link is in Bio),” she captioned the picture.

I’m highlighting a different item from my lingerie line every week. Everybody needs a tiny yellow bra & thong set. Right? (Just search CocoLicious Lingerie on Amazon or link is in Bio) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:33am PST

