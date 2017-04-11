MTV Star Clay Adler Dead at 27

MTV alum Clay Adler commits suicide at age 27: Report https://t.co/XPQGeD4Rpu pic.twitter.com/9hAWaatXWf — People Magazine (@people) April 11, 2017

Former MTV star Clay Adler has died at age 27 from an apparent suicide, TMZ reports.

Adler, who starred on the network’s Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, took a trip to the desert with friends to go shooting on March 25, with Adler reportedly turning the gun on himself in the middle of firing.

The 27-year-old died in the hospital on March 26 from the gunshot wound. Sources say there were no drugs or alcohol in his system, but allege that he had struggled with mental illness in the past.

“We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing,” MTV said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Adler was an avid surfer, and friends and family honored him with a paddle out in Newport Beach last weekend.

