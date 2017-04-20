Cindy Crawford Is ‘Twinning’ With Daughter Kaia Gerber In New Instagram Pic

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are really two of a kind! The 51-year-old supermodel took to Instagram showing that her and her daughter are much more twins than mother and daughter.

Crawford shared a picture with her look-alike 15-year-old daughter to IG on Wednesday, with the fitting caption, “Twinning!”

In the pic, we see Crawford in a form fitting black dress leaning on her chair to talk to her daughter who is sporting a sleeveless burgundy dress. Both mom and daughter have their long brunette locks flowing down freely.

Crawford’s complete caption reads: “Twinning! Photo bomb by @PresleyGerber.” Check it out below:

Twinning! Photo bomb by @PresleyGerber. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

The glam shot comes just after several snaps of the 51-year-old model getting some R&R in Indio, Calif. where the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was taking place.

The model revealed that she had attended the music festival showing herself in her best bohemian chic outfit. Crawford was wearing wide legged stripped pants, a black top, sandals and an oversized sun hat. She captioned the pic, “Getting my Coachella on.”

Getting my Coachella on. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

