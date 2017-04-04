Cindy Crawford Spotted With Bombshell Bikini

Cindy Crawford has been in the modeling and entertainment industries for over 30 years and she still looks as smoking hot now as she did in her first shoots. Spending some time with her family on vacation in St. Barts, Crawford took to the beach in a bombshell bikini that will have you sweating.

Splashing around in the gorgeous Atlantic ocean water, Crawford donned a white bikini top, that looks to have some sort of snakeskin print on it, and a pair of matching bikini brief bottoms.

Her fit, toned figure is fully on display, leaving very little to the imagination.

While she’s spent decades showing off that beautiful figure of hers, lately Crawford has turned her focus to creating and promoting her own beauty products through her Meaningful Beauty line.

Self-described as a product that “can help skin appear radiant and youthful with ingredients designed to moisturize, protect, hydrate and rejuvenate,” Meaningful Beauty is the result of Crawford’s business and creative partnership with University of Paris-trained skin specialist Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh.

Talking family, @MeaningfulBeauty, and makeup free selfies in the latest issue of @People. 📷@SimonUptonPics A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Since 1998 Crawford has been married to Rande Gerber, who is a former model himself but now works as a “bar and nightlife industry entrepreneur” with restaurants, lounges, and bars all over the world.

The couple have two children together; Presley Walker, their son was born July 2, 1999, and their daughter Kaia Jordan was born in 2001.

Cindy recently spoke about her children potentially following in hers and Gerber’s model footsteps in an interview, saying, “It’s been really fun for me to see my kids get their feet wet in the fabulous world of fashion. All of a sudden they have a whole new appreciation for what I spent the last 30 years of my life doing.”

