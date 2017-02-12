Ciara Pays Tribute To Whitney Houston Five Years After Her Death

It’s been five years since legendary music icon Whitney Houston died, but her legacy continues to shine. Grammy award-winning singer Ciara posted an Instagram video to pay homage to the late singer whom she’s previously cited as one of her greatest influences.

The video opens with Ciara in her kitchen, donning a white tank top underneath a white, unbuttoned shirt and a pair of black leggings. She begins to lip-sync Houston’s “I’m Every Woman,” and even briefly grabs a wooden spatula to mimic singing into a microphone, before moving on to sing all around her house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#ImEveryWoman! It’s All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

As the visibly pregnant Ciara flows from room to room, you can catch glimpses of her husband, Russell Wilson, and her son Future Zahir, whom she had in 2014 with her former fiancé, rapper Future. Wilson is a quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, and in 2013 he led the team to their first ever Super Bowl Championship.

Along with having won several awards, including multiple BET and MTV Video Music awards, Ciara is a platinum-selling recording artist. She recently announced that she’s signed with Warner Bros. Records and is currently working on her seventh studio album.

Whitney Houston died at the age of 48, when she drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room the day of famed producer Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party. Ciara was present at the party and later told BET’s 106th & Park that she found out about Houston’s death while she was getting dressed for it.

Up Next: Jennifer Lopez Sizzles On Stage During Performance

Coincidentally, the same year that Ciara was born, 1985, was the year that Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album, and Rolling Stone called her “one of the most exciting new voices in years.”

Ciara, speaking about her love of Houston, said, “Her legacy will live on forever and if I can do anything in my power, I will continue to let my generation know about her.”

See Next:

Robin Thicke Takes His Son out for ‘Extra Special’ Date

Leah’s Daughter Needs Life-Changing Tests In Next Week’s ‘Teen Mom 2’

Britney Spears Thanks Fans After Maddie Is Released From Hospital

[H/T: E! News]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!