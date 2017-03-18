Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump Days After Nearly Avoiding Injury In Car Crash

A very pregnant Ciara decided to show off her baby bump and show the world she is just fine.

The 31-year-old singer posed in her Calvin Klein underwear and bra set as she cradled her stomach. The heart warming pic comes comes days after the singer and her unborn child avoided injury in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Ciara smiled for the camera in the bedroom shot, which highlighted her flawless skin. The pic was not captioned but it is safe to assume that the R&B diva wanted the world to know her and her child are doing great.



Ciara tweeted after the incident in Beverly Hills last week writing, “Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid.”

Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) March 11, 2017

And her husband Russell Wilson reassured fans, “Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!”

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

Both the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene after a Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of Ciara’s white Mercedes SUV. However, she was spotted walking around after the accident as she made a phone call.

Ciara is expecting her and husband Russell’s first child together. The baby will be a younger sibling for her son Future Zahir, two, whose father is her former partner hip-hop artist Future.



