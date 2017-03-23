Christina Milian Debuts Blonde Hair And Plunging Dress At Power Rangers Premiere

Christina Milian showed up to the Power Rangers red carpet at the premiere Wednesday night looking almost unrecognizable.
The natural brunette was sporting a strikingly long blonde wig along with chocolate brown lipstick as she walked the red carpet. The 35-year-old singer wore a rust colored gown with a plunging neckline and cut-outs on the back.
She accessorized the look with a gold body chain, nude heels and pearlized clutch bag.
Just a few days ago the Dip It Low singer was soaking up the sun in the Bahamas.
She took a few incredibly sexy photos in a blue and black swimsuit. Her hair was its normal brunette color and soaked from the water. She accessorized her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.
In one pic she wrote: “Day in the Sun [smiling sun emoji].”
