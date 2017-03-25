Christina El Moussa Responds to Critics Of Her Parenting Skills On Instagram

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is the latest victim of online mommy-shapers.

This comes after the HGTV star took to Instagram showing a group of girls, including her and her ex Tarek El Moussa’s 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, wearing swimsuits and playing inside a backyard hot tub as their one-year-old son Brayden stands outside in footed pajamas, near the edge of the pool.

Christina captioned the pic:

“Our first slumber party!!” she wrote. “6 kids, a dog and 2 moms. So fun, crazy, but so fun … @caraclarknutrition … love you always *sorry just realized kids in swimwear again.. it’s cali people it’s what we do*”

And that is when the shamers came out to show their disapproval. One user wrote, “No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!”

Unlike other celebs who just roll with the punches, Christina came back swinging. She replied to the user, writing:

“@luvmyhub3 OMG 1. It’s a beach entry if he fell in it’s only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It’s not his first time in or around the pool,but thanks for your “concern” aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this …..!!!!”

“@christinaelmoussa well that’s great if your that close, but I was commenting back to another person her on your post,” the user said. “They made it sound as if ‘haters’ would only think your son was close to the pool. When I’m very positive im not hating here! It just looks like he’s close and as a mother of 3, yes, it looks scary. So it’s people having normal concern not hating.”

Christina did not reply to other mommy-shaming comments.

“Is she serious? There’s water on the pool deck! What mom allows water on the pool deck?” another user wrote. “That’s dangerous; I’m a mom & I walk around with a paper towel blotting up all the water from the deck so that my kids don’t fall. All other moms are bad.”

But it wasn’t all bad. Many other fans came out to defend the reality star.

“Can we all please stop Mom hating!!!” one person wrote. “None of you are perfect!!! Nothing is more hateful than trying to bring a Mom down!!!!”

