Chris Pratt’s Son Thinks His Dad’s Job Is Stupid

Chris Pratt and his Wife Anna Faris might love the acting life, but it looks like their son isn’t going to go into the family business. During a Reddit AMA, the Passengers actor admitted that his 4-year-old son doesn’t like acting, or at least he doesn’t like actors.

“He knows I’m an actor,” Pratt said. “But he thinks it’s kind of stupid. Haha! I supposed he’s right!!!”

According to Pratt, his son at first thought that Pratt was a firefighter, not an actor, though the jury is still out on whether or not his son thought a gig as a firefighter was cool. If Pratt’s long list of roles is any indication, it’s probably safe to say that he is a fan of acting – even if his kid thinks it’s stupid.

During the AMA, Pratt was also asked about his memorable character from Parks and Recreation, Andy Dwyer. Turns out, Pratt and Dwyer have a lot in common. They are both funny, like to make people laugh, and a bit of a clown. Of course, he also used his weight as a bit of a comedic accessory.

“Andy Dwyer is the personification of my comedic schtick,” he said. “I have been making people laugh with that clown for years and years. Way before I ever did Parks and Rec. he is not all of me. But I AM all of him if that makes any sense.”

With the release of Passengers, Pratt couldn’t help but share a story about working with his latest co-star Jennifer Lawrence. As it turns out, she was able to convince the entire crew that Pratt screams like a girl. Apparently, at one point a set bulb blew up, and Lawrence let out a loud high pitched scream.

“Then she immediately looked over at me and said, ‘Jesus Chris! You scream like a woman! Did everyone just hear Chris?’ and for the rest of the shoot I couldn’t convince anyone it wasn’t me,” he said. “I just had to own it.”

Looks like Pratt wasn’t the only one on set with a sense of humor. Maybe if Pratt’s son doesn’t want to be an actor, he could become a comic. Comic probably aren’t stupid.

