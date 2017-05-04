Chris Pratt Apologizes In Sign Language To The Hearing Impaired After ‘Insensitive’ Social Media Post

Chris Pratt recently uploaded a video to Instagram that featured subtitles, although he encouraged fans to turn up the volume and not just read the words to get the full effect.

What Pratt failed to realize at the time was that a large population of hearing impaired people depend on subtitles, and the actor used the platform Thursday to issue a heartfelt apology for his oversight.

“I made a video recently with subtitles, and requested that people turn up the volume and not just ‘read the subtitles’ it was so people wouldn’t scroll past the video on mute, thus watching and digesting the information in the video,” Pratt wrote. “HOWEVER, I realize now doing so was incredibly insensitive to the many folks out there who depend on subtitles. More than 38 million Americans live with some sort of hearing disability. So I want to apologize.”

Along with the lengthy caption, Pratt also used sign language to share his message, noting that the apology came from him and only him.

“Now… I know some of you are going to say, ‘Hey! Chris only apologized because his publicist made him!’ Well. That is not the case. As always I control my social media. Nobody else. And I am doing this because I’m actually really sorry. Apologies are powerful. I don’t dole them out Willy-Nilly. This is one of those moments where I screwed up and here’s me begging your pardon. I hope you accept my apology.”

He then offered a suggestion on how Instagram might solve a problem like this in the future.

“And on that note. Why doesn’t Instagram have some kind of technology to automatically add subtitles to its videos? Or at least the option. I did a little exploring and it seems lacking in that area. Shouldn’t there be an option for closed captioning or something?” he asked. “I’ve made them lord knows how much money with my videos and pictures. Essentially sharing myself for free. I know they profit. So… GET ON IT INSTAGRAM!!! Put closed captioning on your app. #CCinstaNow”

