Chris Meloni Reveals ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Is Still A Possibility

Looks like Law & Order: SVU fans could be seeing Benson and Stabler back together again.

ET recently caught up with Chris Meloni at the NRDC Stand Up for the Planet Benefit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he answered a few questions and the main one fans wanted to know: would he ever return to Law & Order: SVU?

“I have always said I would be open to it,” said Meloni, who left the series after season 12. “[The] circumstances have to be right, that is all.”

“We will see [if I return for the series finale],” he added. “It has never been brought up to me, so that is the kind of question that’s kind of out of my hands.”

In the meantime, the 56-year-old actor enjoys seeing fans’ reactions to reunion pics with former co-star Mariska Hargitay.

“You know, we don’t live under a rock. We do it one time and suddenly, you know, she called and she is like, ‘Do you believe what just happened?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that is crazy,’” he recalled. “Now we do it just to see the reaction, [to] ring the bell.”

“It is lovely [to still see the fan support],” he confessed. “I always kind of felt it and knew it. I knew how important it was to people, how much it meant to people. 12 years with your partner in crime it is a long time.”

Back in December, the pair posted a pic of themselves hugging it out during the holidays. Meloni posted the pic to his Instagram account with the caption: “Friends at Xmas.” Check it out below:

