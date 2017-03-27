Chris Hemsworth Just Did The Best Photobomb Of All Time

From Thor to Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Marvel Cinematic Universe typically shows how intense Asgardians can be while only sporadically hinting at their senses of humor. Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, couldn’t be further from his on-screen character, as he often puts his humor on display across social media. For evidence of the tomfoolery, look no further than this recent Instagram post in which he jokingly acted perturbed at his friends taking the spotlight.

In what was clearly a photo of two of his friends, Hemsworth couldn’t resist making a surprise appearance in the background with his shirt off, captioning the photo “Hey guys get out of my shot.”

This jovial nature might seem surprising when compared to some of the more serious roles Hemsworth has taken in films like Blackhat, Rush, and In the Heart of the Sea. However, last year Hemsworth fans got to see the actor completely lean into his comedic talents in Ghostbusters, in which he was one of the most acclaimed performers.

If you’re a fan of the Australian hunk’s goofier side, you’re in luck, as Thor: Ragnarok will be directed by Taika Waititi, who made one of 2015’s funniest films, What We Do in the Shadows, in addition to last year’s incredibly charming Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

If you want more evidence of the type of humor you can expect in the third Thor film, check out the short films Hemsworth and Waititi created to explain why Thor was nowhere to be found in Captain America: Civil War.

