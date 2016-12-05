Child Visitations Changed In Brad Pitt And Angeline Jolie Custody Battle

New details have come to light in regards to the custody of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s six children.

TMZ retrieved the court documents that Maleficent star Angelina Jolie filed, and the information plainly lays out the custody arrangement. Apparently Brad’s time with his kids is being held under the control of one person.

Jolie’s estranged husband, Brad Pitt, is only allowed to see the children upon the determination of a psychologist who specializes in child custody situations.

The document says, the “frequency and conditions of the therapeutic visitation shall be determined by Ian Russ, Ph.D.”

Currently, Angelina has primary custody of their six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8.

While Brad’s visits are contingent upon Dr. Ian Russ’s approval, he must also submit to random drug and alcohol testing at least 4 times per month.

Both Brad and Angelina have to take part in family therapy sessions with their children present.

The custody arrangement was first formed back in October. At the time, 52-year-old superstar Brad Pitt was under investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services for an altercation between him and his son Maddox.

Both the DCFS and the FBI have cleared Brad Pitt of any wrongdoing.

The FBI gave this statement to Us Weekly to announce that the World War Z actor had been cleared of any charges:

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.”

To change the terms of the current custody deal, both Brad and Angelina must agree to change it. However, the documents that Jolie filed will essentially be the ongoing arrangement for a significant amount of time given that a judge signed off on the document on Friday.

What are your thoughts about this new development on the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie custody battle?

