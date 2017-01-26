Chelsea Handler Just Made A Huge Mistake In Shaming Melania Trump

Chelsea Handler just made a massive mistake in insulting the First Lady Melania Trump.

The talk show host claimed that she would not interview Donald Trump’s wife because “she can barely speak English,” according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comment was met with a heavy amount of backlash given that Melania Trump can speak 5 languages including French, Italian, German, Slovene, and obviously, English.

Not only did Handler say that she would refuse to have Melania on her Netflix show, but also she said that President Donald Trump would not be invited either.

“I don’t respect either one of those people,” she said.

Many people were shocked by the way that the Uganda Be Kidding Me author so carelessly insulted immigrants who try to adapt to American culture.

While attending the Sundance film festival, Handler sat down with Variety to discuss politics and the women’s march when she made the controversial comments.

Handler ranted about Donald Trump saying that if she were to run into him at Sundance that she would simply tell him to “F*ck off.”

“F*ck off. I mean, gross,” Handler said. “He is the grossest. Physically, emotionally, mentally. Those statues they made of him were accurate. I bet you that is what he looks like naked, with a little grape in between his legs.”

Handler also explained that she believes the two-party political system is no longer working and that she has switched from being a Democrat to an independent.

“Divisiveness is not the answer,” Handler said. “And I think to get that message, we have to reach across party lines, forget your party. I’m registering as an Independent. I’m not gonna be a Democrat anymore because it’s too divisive. This isn’t working, this two-party system.”

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea Handler has spoken out against Donald Trump. In the past, the comedienne has been extremely critical of the former Apprentice star.

“I understand if you don’t like Hillary,” she said. “I get that. I totally get it, but forget about if you like her or not. Look at what she’s done. Then you need to get behind that woman whether you (expletive) like her or not. You get behind somebody that’s done the job versus some guy who… I mean I can’t even discuss him in real terms. He’s not a real person. He takes advantage of everyone around him.”

Check out the video of Chelsea Handler talking about Melania and Donald Trump above.

What are your thoughts about Chelsea Handler dissing Melania Trump?

Up Next: Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In February | Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries | Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Steamy, Spacey Snapchats In Bed With Husband Channing Tatum | SNL Writer Katie Rich Issues Apology After Brutal Barron Trump Tweet | Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Expecting First Child Together

[H/T TMZ, Variety]