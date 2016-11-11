Chelsea Handler Breaks Down Discussing Donald Trump’s Win

Chelsea Handler is absolutely distraught that Hillary Clinton did not win the Presidential election. During Wednesday night’s episode of her show Chelsea on Netflix, the Are You There Vodka, It’s Me, Chelsea author got choked up when discussing Tuesday night’s shocking events.

Handler began the show by saying, “Obviously the result is not what I was hoping for.” She continued, “Like a lot of people in this country I’m sad, I’m disappointed and I’m confused, but if Hillary [Clinton] can make it through a concession speech then I can make it through a stupid television show.”

During the show, Handler interviewed Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer. The Senator got emotional when explained that she hasn’t gotten the chance to speak to Hillary Clinton about the loss yet. Handler then got choked up and said, “I know for a woman, as a woman it feels so sexist.”

“I guess the message that I want to spread out to other women is exactly what you’re saying, is not to give up,” Handler said. “Sorry, I hate f—ing crying on camera.”

“It’s so easy to say throw in the towel and that we’re going to leave or I’m going to move to Spain, because I want to move to Spain,” Handler said. “I really, really want to move to Spain right now.”

This past May, the 41-year-old talk show host repeatedly said that she may move to her home in Spain in the event that Donald Trump won the presidency.

“I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don’t — I will leave the country,” she said.

Handler then explained to the audience members that her co-workers have urged her to stay in the country given that she has a platform and a voice to share her opinions.

“Everyone in my office is like ‘You have a responsibility, you have a voice and you need to use it, and you have to be here,’”

Senator Boxer concluded by saying to Handler: “When you say, ‘I want to leave, I want to go,’ of course — it’s the flight syndrome. That’s just what the people who gave this hateful message want us to do and we’re not going to do it.”

